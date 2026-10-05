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Sole DXB is leaving d3: Dates and new venue revealed for the festival's 2026 edition

Last year's line-up included Tyla, Kaytranada and Miguel; this year's is still to come

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Sole DXB is leaving d3: Dates and new venue revealed for the festival's 2026 edition

Dubai: Sole DXB, Dubai's festival of music, fashion, art and street culture, will return for its 14th edition from Friday, December 11 to Sunday, December 13.

This year, the festival is moving away from its long-time home at Dubai Design District (d3). According to Time Out Dubai, the 2026 edition will take place at The Square in Nad Al Sheba.

The Square, set within Nad Al Sheba Gardens, opened in 2024 as an open-air community space with cafés, restaurants, padel courts and a children's play area.

What to expect

The three-day festival will once again bring together live music, talks, sports tournaments and brand experiences, along with an expanded food offering.

The 2026 line-up has not been announced yet, and ticket details are still to be confirmed. Organisers say line-up details, ticket categories and the full programme will be revealed in the build-up to the festival.

Sole DXB will again be part of the Dubai Shopping Festival programme.

Last year's line-up

The 2025 edition, held from December 12 to 14 at d3, was headlined by Haitian-Canadian DJ and producer Kaytranada, South African singer Tyla and American R&B singer Miguel.

The weekend also featured performances from American rapper Lil Yachty, English rapper Loyle Carner, Palestinian-Jordanian singer Zeyne, Malian music collective Tinariwen, Indian rappers Raftaar and KR$NA, French-Haitian singer Naïka, British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu, and Palestinian rap duo Shabjdeed and Al Nather.

Past editions have featured headline sets from artists including James Blake, Tems, Nas, Jorja Smith, Stormzy and Central Cee.

Tickets for the 2025 festival started at Dh599.

More than music

Sole DXB began as a gathering for sneaker fans and has since grown into one of the region's biggest festivals for youth and contemporary culture.

As well as music, the festival hosts fashion, art and design showcases, along with brand activations where regional and international brands launch new concepts and products. Last year's brands included Fred Perry, Asics and Humantra, a UAE-based wellness brand.

The 2025 edition also introduced La Hacienda, a stage spotlighting regional artists across Middle Eastern electronica, disco edits and deep house.

When: Friday, December 11 to Sunday, December 13, 2026
Where: The Square, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai
Price: To be announced

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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