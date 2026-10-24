Dubai Police said the deceased had worked at the Dubai Police Health Centre since May 2016. She was known for her good character, dedication and commitment to her duties, while also fulfilling her responsibilities towards her family. Her death left the family facing not only the loss of a wife and sister, but also the loss of its main source of support, at a time when she had just welcomed twin babies. The twins are now in the care of their aunt in Abu Dhabi. A mother of five, she has taken on the responsibility of raising seven children, including the newborn twins.