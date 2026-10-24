Dubai Police offers jobs to father and aunt, continuing nearly 50 years of family support
Dubai: Dubai Police has offered jobs to the husband and younger sister of a former employee who died following the birth of her twin sons, extending nearly five decades of support to a family whose ties with the force span three generations.
Marwa Ahmed Al Amin Bakhit, 36, died on September 23, 2026, after giving birth to her sons, Fahd and Fahed, at a hospital in Ajman. Her death left her husband, Othman Ahmed Mohammed Al Makki, facing life with two newborns who had lost their mother at birth, while the family lost its principal breadwinner.
Dubai Police has helped with hospital procedures, burial arrangements and the transfer of Marwa’s body from Ajman to Dubai. Its representatives attended the funeral, conveyed condolences from senior officials, visited Al Makki at his home and continued checking on the twins and their caregivers. The force has also offered employment to Al Makki and Marwa’s younger sister, Maha, to help the family regain financial stability.
“They stood by us at a time when we desperately needed a kind word and a gesture that could ease our shock,” Al Makki told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.
The family’s connection with Dubai Police began when Marwa’s father, Sergeant Ahmed Al Amin Bakhit, joined the force’s General Department of Criminal Investigation in 1979.
He served until 1992, when he died while on holiday with his family in Sudan, leaving his wife, Sumaya Ahmed Saeed Mohammed, and their three young daughters.
Dubai Police offered Sumaya a job in 1993 to help her support the children. When she later developed cancer, the force arranged treatment for her abroad and continued supporting the family. She died in March 2016 while receiving treatment overseas, and police helped arrange the transfer of her body and burial.
Two months later, in May 2016, Marwa joined Dubai Police, working at the Dubai Police Health Centre. Following the deaths of both parents, she became the family’s main breadwinner, supporting her sisters while maintaining her own household.
Her elder sister had been unable to complete university after their mother’s death and had not found employment. Marwa took responsibility for her needs while also helping her husband during periods of financial difficulty. The family also received assistance from the social solidarity fund in 2016.
Marwa remained at the health centre until her death. Although her role was administrative, she regularly assisted employees and visitors from across the organisation, building relationships with colleagues from different departments.
Dubai Police said its continued assistance reflected its commitment to humanitarian and social responsibility and to supporting its personnel and their families during difficult circumstances.
Dubai Police said the deceased had worked at the Dubai Police Health Centre since May 2016. She was known for her good character, dedication and commitment to her duties, while also fulfilling her responsibilities towards her family. Her death left the family facing not only the loss of a wife and sister, but also the loss of its main source of support, at a time when she had just welcomed twin babies. The twins are now in the care of their aunt in Abu Dhabi. A mother of five, she has taken on the responsibility of raising seven children, including the newborn twins.
Marwa and Al Makki had waited about 12 years to have children. Discovering they were expecting twins brought the couple immense happiness, and Al Makki said her pregnancy had progressed normally.
He regularly drove her to work and collected her after her shift as they prepared for the babies’ arrival.
Early on the morning of the delivery, Marwa began feeling unwell and her waters broke. The couple went to hospital, where medical staff examined her and the babies before proceeding with a Caesarean section. Al Makki said he had been reassured that they were doing well.
The first baby was delivered, and Marwa was able to see and hold him. But complications developed during the delivery of the second child.
Al Makki said he was initially told his wife was well before a nurse asked him to sign consent forms for a blood transfusion if needed. He was subsequently informed that Marwa had suffered serious complications involving blood clots affecting her heart and lungs, and that doctors were trying to resuscitate her.
“I was in shock because just a short time earlier, she had been talking to me and was fine,” he said.
He was later told that she had passed the initial critical stage and was being transferred to intensive care. Her condition deteriorated again, prompting further resuscitation efforts involving about 10 medical staff over approximately 30 to 40 minutes, according to his account.
At around noon, doctors informed him that she had died.
Al Makki described her death as sudden and devastating, following unexpected complications.
“I could not comprehend that I had been with her just a few hours earlier and was now facing the reality that she was gone,” he said.
Marwa had chosen the boys’ names before her death. For their father, the happiness of finally becoming parents was inseparable from the loss of the woman with whom he had shared years of hope.
Fahd and Fahed are now living with their eldest maternal aunt in Abu Dhabi, who has five children of her own. With the twins, she is caring for seven children, while another of Marwa’s sisters also helps with the babies.
Al Makki lives in Ajman and visits his sons every couple of days. He said their need for constant care made it difficult for him to manage everything alone under the circumstances.
The employment offer from Dubai Police is intended to help him provide for the boys, while the opportunity offered to Maha will give her a source of income and greater financial independence.
“Words can never do justice to all the UAE has done for us, nor to Dubai Police and everyone who stood by our side. They were there for us when we needed a kind word and a gesture of support to help us through our shock and grief. ”Al Makki said
Al Makki said police personnel helped the family complete the necessary procedures after Marwa’s death, accompanied relatives to the cemetery and conveyed condolences from the Commander-in-Chief. He also received condolences from senior officials, including the Director-General.
Officers continued calling and visiting after the funeral, checking on the family and the twins. For Al Makki, that continued contact has been as important as the practical assistance.
Marwa’s eldest sister, Dhuha Bakhit, told Gulf News that the family would always remember the support it had received from the UAE through Dubai Police.
“I was born and have spent my entire life in the UAE. What this country, represented by Dubai Police, has done for us is something we can never forget,” she said.
She added that former colleagues from across the force continued to visit and ask about the twins, reflecting the connections Marwa had built while working at the health centre.
Al Makki said he discovered the extent of his wife’s generosity through the people who came forward after her death to share stories of how she had helped them, including people she barely knew.
“She had a very kind heart and was exceptionally generous. She helped people whether she knew them or not,” he said. “No matter how much I say about her, I will never be able to do her justice.”
He described Marwa as compassionate and devoted to her family, saying she had supported her sisters and stood by him through financial and personal difficulties.
Al Makki, who has lived in the UAE for about 15 years, said his experience had strengthened his appreciation of the country’s culture of helping others.
“The people here are quick to do good, and institutions here do not abandon their people,” he said.
For the family, Dubai Police’s latest assistance continues a relationship that began with Marwa’s father in 1979, carried on through her mother’s employment and treatment, and continued with Marwa’s own career.
Now, as Fahd and Fahed begin life without their mother, the force’s support is helping their father and aunt work towards a more secure future for the children she had waited so long to welcome.