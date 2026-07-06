Dr Shamsheer’s team hands over Dh1m aid; nursing dream of worker’s daughter gets wings
Dubai: Heartbreaking stories have emerged as aid was distributed to the families of seven workers killed in a crash on Dubai's Emirates Road last month, as part of a Dh1 million humanitarian relief effort announced by UAE-based Indian expat business leader Dr Shamsheer Vayalil.
It was the dreams of the families of seven workers, most of whom had flown into the UAE just months ago, that were shattered when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road following a previous accident.
As representatives of Dr Shamsheer, founder, chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, travelled across rural Telangana and Uttar Pradesh in India, and to Mullaitivu in Sri Lanka, the grieving families shared heart-wrenching stories about the victims.
The parents of one of the workers had lost other sons in another road accident a decade ago while the parents of the youngest of the victims, who was only 23, shared how they had placed all their hopes in him. There were also children whose dreams about better health and education and future marriages depended on their departed fathers’ support.
The accident claimed the lives of seven workers, including six Indians and one Sri Lankan national. Under the humanitarian recovery programme, the family of each deceased worker is receiving Dh100,000 (₹26 lakh). Further education support for children from the affected families is being assessed and will be coordinated directly with the families, Dr Shamsheer’s office said.
The Indian victims were from Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. In Telangana, the visits covered the families of Saleem Sayyed Hussain, Abdul Rafiq Abdul Raheem, and Thirupathi Gollapally Chandraiah.
Saleem Sayyed Hussain, 51, is survived by his wife, Sayyad Goreebee, and three children. Family members said he went to the UAE around two-and-a-half months ago to build a better home and support his children's education. With one of his children facing health-related challenges, and his elder daughter's marriage discussions ongoing, the family was struggling to understand how to move forward.
The parents of Thirupathi Gollapally Chandraiah, 23, the youngest of the victims, spoke about the hopes they had placed in their son, who went to the UAE for the first time around seven months ago.
He used to call home and speak about adjusting to work and life abroad, including the challenges of outdoor work. His mother was inconsolably crying when the family received the aid team.
The family of Abdul Rafiq Abdul Raheem, 37, is also facing deep uncertainty. He is survived by his wife, Raziya Begum, and their young daughter, Rida Fathima.
His family and villagers remember Abdul Rafiq as a warm and helpful person. The family has been living in a rented home for years. His father, Abdul Rahan, who had lost two other children in a road accident in Telangana in 2015, said the family is struggling to rebuild life.
In Uttar Pradesh, the visits covered the families of Abdul Rasheed Zakir Husain, Markandey Chauhan Bhajjan Chauhan, and Mohammad Saqib Liyaqat Ali.
In Mau, the family of Markandey Chauhan Bhajjan Chauhan, 39, recalled his long years of work in the Gulf and his dreams for his children. He is survived by his wife, Sarswati Devi, and three children, including 17-year-old Ankita Chauhan, who recently completed Grade 12.
During the visit, Dr Shamsheer connected with Markandey Chauhan's family over a video call. When Ankita shared that she wished to pursue BSc Nursing, Dr Shamsheer said, "We will support you to complete your education. Study well and complete the course. We will be happy to bring you here after that. Markandey ji will be remembered every day through you."
At Kopaganj in Mau, the family of Abdul Rasheed Zakir Husain, 38, said he had left home exactly two months before the news of the accident reached them. He is survived by his wife, Farida Khatoon, and three young daughters.
"He had told us this would be his last journey abroad to find a job, and that once he returned, he would not go again," said Mohammed Aamir, his wife's brother. Abdul Rasheed's dream was to rebuild life at home with the money saved in the UAE.
The family of Mohammad Saqib Liyaqat Ali, 31, in Bijnor said he had gone to Dubai for the first time around eight months ago after working as an aluminium fabricator. He had hoped to support his mother and sisters, even as his family had asked him to return if he was unable to find a suitable job. But he chose to continue, hoping that life in the UAE would eventually help him build stability for the family.
The support also reached Sri Lanka, where a representative from Dr Shamsheer's office travelled to Mullaitivu from Colombo to meet the family of Samuvel Rengasami, 34, the sole breadwinner. His wife, Rajarathnaraja Jeevarani, and young daughter are now facing an uncertain future.
Speaking about the distribution mission, Hafiz Ali, director, VPS Health, said the visits were intended to ensure that the support reached the families with dignity and care.
"We met the families on behalf of Dr Shamsheer to convey that they are not alone. Their loved ones worked in UAE, and this support is a message that the community here remembers them and stands with their families. The education support for the children will also be taken forward in close coordination with the families," he said.
Financial support has also been extended to the nine injured survivors, in coordination with the workers' employer, with the amount distributed based on the severity of their injuries and recovery needs. Among the injured survivors, eight are Indian nationals, including three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Rajasthan, and one each from Kerala, Telangana, and Bihar. One injured worker is a Nepali national.
Four of the survivors received the amount in the UAE, while three others who are currently in India have had the support transferred to their accounts. Two critically injured workers, who are still undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dubai, have also received the support in their accounts, Dr Shamsheer's office stated.