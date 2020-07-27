Abu Dhabi: All passengers arriving to the UAE through Abu Dhabi will have to bear full responsibility in obtaining a negative COVID-19 certificate at least 96 hours prior to departure, announced Abu Dhabi International Airport.
On its website, the airport updated the new procedures and stressed that passengers have to comply with all travel requirements, and emphasised that neither the airport or the airline can be held liable for any problems related to non-compliance.
“Before travelling to, from or through Abu Dhabi Airport, please ensure that you are familiar with the regulations that apply to your trip,” said the authority on its website. It also called on travellers to check the requirements of their journey through contacting a range of establishments, including but not limited to:
- Your airline
- UAE National Crisis and Emergency Authority (https://www.ncema.gov.ae/)
- UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (https://www.mofaic.gov.ae/)
- UAE Ministry of Health (https://www.mohap.gov.ae)
- The respective health and immigration departments of the country you are travelling to or from.
The airport noted that travellers in Abu Dhabi airport will need to wear a face mask and disposable gloves, in addition to the adherence of social distancing at all times.
What are the rules?
If you are arriving in the UAE, you will need to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result before your travel, issued no more than 96 hours prior to your arrival in the UAE.
Upon arrival, all inbound passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
10 safety procedures
Abu Dhabi International Airport has adopted 10 preventive measures to ensure the safety of passengers and staff :
- Smart gates. The journey of passengers will begin by passing through smart sanitising gates at the airport’s main entrances and exits, which will measure a person’s temperature. They will then be disinfected using a safe and internationally-accredited smoke-based sanitiser from head to toe in less than three seconds. The alcohol-free sanitising liquid kills 99.9 percent of viruses and germs, including COVID-19.
- Contactless elevators. 53 elevators are equipped with contactless control systems.
- Face masks and gloves are offered in vending machines.
- Thermal monitoring cameras. Passengers will be screened by thermal monitoring cameras that will verify whether they are wearing face masks and gloves as instructed, and will alert officials if they are not complying with these instructions.
- Online arrival registration. Passengers will reach the airport’s arrival registration area to complete their procedures online. They can also use the Etihad smart application to limit direct contact.
- Self-service platform. Facial recognition technology will assess the health and safety of the passengers, including their temperature, heart rate and breathing rate.
- Employees of the business class lounge are required to wear personal protection equipment. The reception desk of the lounge will also feature barriers and separators, and tables will be separated by a distance of two metres.
- Thermal checkpoints equipped with cameras. The temperature of passengers are checked and everyone will be verified if they are wearing face masks.
- Contactless payment is offered in all the airport’s shopping and dining outlets.
- Social distancing rules will be adopted by allowing limited numbers of passengers to board at one time. They will also be asked to scan their boarding passes and show their passports, to limit direct interaction with employees.