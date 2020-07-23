Emirates Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Emirates airline will cover its passengers for COVID-19-related medical expenses and quarantine costs when they travel on the airline, to and from the UAE and around the world.

Customers can claim medical expenses of up to EURO150,000 (about Dh638,655) and quarantine costs of EURO100 per day (Dh426) for 14 days, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel, while they are away from home, a Dubai Media Office statement said on Thursday.

This cover is being offered regardless of class of travel or destination. It will be immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until October 30. It is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.

Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates.

“Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Emirates is proud to lead the way in boosting confidence for international travel. We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually reopen, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances, should something unforeseen happen during their travel,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive.