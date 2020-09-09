Charity trust, Indian Consulate in Dubai work with the authorities to repatriate them

Gurdip Singh Goraya (left) and Charanjit Singh Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A video appeal posted on social media by a Pakistani expat has helped two distressed Indian workers in the UAE.

Gurdip Singh Goraya, 36 and Charanjit Singh, 46, from the north Indian state of Punjab, had lost their jobs and were roughing it out in Ajman amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They finally found help after the Pakistani youth’s attempt to trace their families and offer support to them through a video posted on August 28.

Joginder Singh Salaria, who runs Pehal Charitable Trust (PCT Humanity) licensed by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, who happened to watch the video that was being widely shared, immediately reached out to the men.

“They have been sheltered in an accommodation in my company’s workshop in Jebel Ali and they are being taken care of,” Salaria told Gulf News on Wednesday.

Both the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the local authorities, who were informed about the case, are supporting in arranging their repatriation, claimed Salaria.

The Indian Consulate said the mission had already initiated their repatriation process which includes labour and visa cancellation and immigration clearance so that they can leave the country at the earliest.

“We are already in touch with their sponsors for this. If needed, the consulate will provide travel documents and air ticket free of cost,” said Jitender Singh Negi, consul (labour and consular service).

Salaria said both the workers will be tested for COVID-19.

Speaking to Gulf News, Goraya, who cannot walk without support following a road accident that injured his right leg, said the duo had tested negative when they were sent them for COVID-19 screening as part of a mass screening programme in July.

“We met each other then. We were given papers which said we tested negative for coronavirus.”

He said the Pakistani youth had felt sympathetic towards them when he and his employers met them near a mosque. “His employer bought us food for a couple of days.”

The youth, who used to buy food from a restaurant and hand it over to the duo, had apparently enquired about their problems and felt sympathetic.

“He asked us if he can take our video and share it with others to help us go home,” said Goraya.

He thanked the kindhearted Pakistani expat and Salaria for helping them and taking up their plight with the authorities.

“We are very happy to go back home now. I want to get treatment for my leg. Once I am fine and when the pandemic is over, I want to come back and look for a better job,” Goraya added.