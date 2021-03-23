Dubai: The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced that it will temporarily close its doors to the public on March 23, 2021 to mark the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day.
In a Facebook post, the Pakistan Embassy said: “As a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 situation, there will be a small event (flag hoisting ceremony) in the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on 23rd March 2021, limited to Embassy officials only.”
On March 23, 1940, a resolution was passed for an independent state for Muslims of the sub-continent, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947.
“The Embassy will remain closed on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 on account of National Day of Pakistan,” it added.
This year, on March 23, Pakistanis marked 81 years since the signing of the Lahore Resolution.