Companies recorded compliance rates above 99% during previous summer protection campaigns
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s annual midday work ban will end on Tuesday, September 15, after three months of restrictions designed to protect outdoor workers from heat stress during the hottest part of the day.
The policy, introduced for the 22nd consecutive year by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, prohibited work under direct sunlight and in open areas between 12.30 pm and 3pm from June 15 to September 15.
The measure is part of the UAE’s occupational health and safety framework and is intended to reduce the risks associated with working in high temperatures during the summer months.
The ministry said companies have recorded compliance rates exceeding 99 per cent in previous years, with employers meeting regulatory requirements and introducing additional initiatives to support workers.
It also credited government and private-sector partners, as well as members of the community, with helping sustain the policy since its introduction.
The ministry described the heat-stress protection policy as an established feature of the UAE labour market and a central part of occupational health and safety practices.
The rules are intended to protect workers from injuries and health risks that can result from exposure to extreme temperatures, while maintaining essential work where interruptions could affect the public.
Certain jobs are therefore exempt from the midday restrictions when work cannot be stopped for technical reasons.
These include laying asphalt and pouring concrete when the work cannot reasonably be carried out or completed outside the restricted hours.
Exemptions also apply to urgent work needed to prevent danger or repair faults that could affect the wider community, including disruptions to water supplies, electricity networks and traffic.
The ministry said the policy seeks to balance worker protection with the need to maintain essential services, while reinforcing workplace health and safety standards across the country.