Dubai: A total of 66,432 transactions have been processed through the Dubai Police Smart Stations (SPS) in the first six months of 2021, the Dubai Police announced on Friday.
Taking into account the global nature of Dubai, the self-service police stations across the city are open 24/7 and available in seven languages, including Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police and vice-chairman of SPS Executive Committee, said smart transactions handled by SPS included registering 3,884 police reports. He added the number of visitors to these 16 have reached a total of 308,865.
Faster services
“The smart services and channels provided by Dubai Police have become popular among members of community as they reduce time and efforts, they also fulfil the Dubai government directions to reduce the number of customers visiting government service centres,” Brig. Al Jallaf noted.
He also affirmed that Dubai Police are always keen on realising Dubai leadership’s visions in providing a wide range of services customers, and the implementation of best standards and practices in the field of policing.”