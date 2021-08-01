Dubai: Increase in the number of Dubai Police’s Smart Police Stations (SPS) has helped many people enjoy the force’s smart services without human intervention.
With the inauguration of five new SPS last year, Brigadier Khalid Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence in Dubai Police, said the total number of SPS had gone up to 16.
“The inaugurations are in line with the objectives of Dubai Vision 2021, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as the world’s most preferred place to live, work and visit,” said Al Razooqi in a statement.
The self-service SPS across the emirate, which achieved 89.6 per cent digital processing of transactions compared to other Dubai Police service channels, are open round the clock and offer 45 smart services without human intervention, in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.
Brig. Al Razooqi said that the SPS project had proved successful in providing unmanned services to a wide range of customers and the implementation of best standards and practices in the field of policing.
Dubai Police’s strategic plan is to transform gradually all traditional police stations to smart service centres that work round the clock to provide topnotch services.