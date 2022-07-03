Dubai: More than 350 healthcare professionals attended a Dubai medical conference that focussed on current trends in medicine and long term health impact of COVID-19.
The two-day International Indo Arab Conference of Medicine (IIACM) 2022 was held over the weekend. It was organised by Medcon FZC along with Right Health Group.
“This event was attended by 350-plus medical professionals from the Indian subcontinent and Arab region,” said Dr Sanjay Paithankar, chairman of the Organising Committee.
The major portions of the conference were devoted to the discussion of COVID-19- diagnosis, management, prevention with an emphasis on long-term complications, he said.
Umm Al Quwain royal family members and Indian Minister of Social Justice Ramdas Athawale were present at the inauguration of the conference. The minister hailed the great bond of friendship between India and the UAE. Diplomats from the consulates of India and Bangladesh were also present.
Students, exhibitors
Dr Sunil Manjrekar, board member of the organising committee, stated that the exhibition held alongside the conference had been a grand success. “Exhibitors enjoyed the high level of business networking with their targeted audience.”
Dr Sudhir Sawarkar, another board member, said more than 150 medical students from different medical universities in the UAE also attended the conference. “The students provided very positive feedback on scientific sessions on COVID-19 and its long-term impact.”
IIACM 2022 concluded with an award ceremony felicitating outstanding contributors in the health and medical industry. Medcon also announced the forthcoming IIACM event in November 2022.