We can now officially confirm the Ramadan start date in the UAE

Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: We can now confirm that Ramadan will start on Monday, May 6 for UAE residents.

The Ramadan Moon Sighting Committee met on Sunday after Maghreb prayers, under the chairmanship of Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice.

While Saudi Arabia had earlier issued May 6 as the starting date there, official confirmation by the moon-sighting committee of the UAE is what makes things official for residents here. Other countries may differ in start and end dates for Ramadan based on differing sightings of the crescent moon.

Ramadan is usually observed for 29 or 30 days; the end date will be announced by the moon-sighting committee upon sighting the crescent moon - marking Eid Al Fitr. Public and private sector employees in the country could get upto five days off in celebration of Eid.

If you need a refresher on Ramadan and its significance, you can read our guide which details the history and significance of the observation. If this is your first Ramadan in the UAE, as a resident or as a visitor, there are certain etiquette tips to follow to ensure there is no disrespect to those who fast during the month.

The fast lasts from dawn to dusk, with cannons placed across the country to mark the end of the fast each day. The British-made canons fire at 170 decibels, with the sound reaching most residential communities in Dubai before urban development limited its reach. The tradition started in the 1960s and is kept alive to this day.

Ramadan in the UAE is a great time to shop as well. Try out Ramadan night markets, pop-up stores; many UAE stores also run Ramadan-special promotions.