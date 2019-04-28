Schools are mandated to ensure that the total hours at school per day for students do not exceed five hours, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced on Sunday reduced school hours for Ramadan.

Mohammed Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Permits and Compliance at KHDA said that the school day during Ramadan will start between 8am to 8.30am and finish between 1pm to 1.30pm — with shorter breaks as required.

Students who fast

“Schools should ensure that the total hours at school per day for students do not exceed five hours," Darwish said.