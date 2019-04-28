Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced on Sunday reduced school hours for Ramadan.
The start of Ramadan is expected to fall on May 6, according to the International Astronomical Centre.
Mohammed Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Permits and Compliance at KHDA said that the school day during Ramadan will start between 8am to 8.30am and finish between 1pm to 1.30pm — with shorter breaks as required.
Students who fast
“Schools should ensure that the total hours at school per day for students do not exceed five hours," Darwish said.
"Fasting students should be exempt from physical education (PE) classes and any other demanding physical activities without influencing their grades and overall academic performance. All students must be protected from the risks of exhaustion and dehydration,” he added.