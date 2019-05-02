People were invited to put their colourful fingerprints on Ramadan Fridges in Business Bay Image Credit:

Dubai: As a part of their preparations for the holy mont, a Dubai hotel has set up two Ramadan sharing fridges in Business Bay for the third consecutive year.

With their mantra of ‘think globally, act locally’, the vision of the sharing fridges is to benefit the neighbouring community in the Business Bay area. This Ramadan, the fridges will be launched with a splash of colour inspired by the Year of Tolerance, as Steigenberger invited people to leave their colourful handprint on the two big fridges on Thursday.

The initiative aims at promoting inclusion, encouraging community service and celebrate the spirit of Ramadan. “The purpose of our sharing fridges is to spread goodness and kindness to the community around us all through Ramadan, and reinforce a sense of togetherness. Along with our generous sponsors, this gives our team, guests and neighbourhood community a chance to experience the joy of giving, which is one of the essential cornerstones of the holy month," says a statement issued by the hotel.