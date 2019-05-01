A resident takes the parking ticket at Mawaqif Parking area near Hamdan street in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Public parking will be paid in the capital between 9am and 2pm, and between 9pm and 2:30am on weekdays during the month of Ramadan, the Department of Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre announced on May 1.

On Thursdays, parking will remain paid in the evening hours only until midnight, whereas parking will be free on Fridays.

In addition, worshippers attending Taraweeh prayers at mosques will not have to pay for parking around mosques as long as the vehicle does not block other vehicles or impedes traffic flow.