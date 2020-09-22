Cebu Air
Cebu Air Inc planes parked at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Manila, Philippines. Image Credit: Bloomberg
Dubai: Philippines budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is offering a Dh79 one-way base fare for its Dubai-Manila flights. The seat sale will continue from September 21 to 27, for travel between May 1 and August 31 next year, Cebu Pacific announced on Monday.

The Dh79 base fare is exclusive of applicable taxes and surcharges, a statement from Cebu Pacific (CEB) said.

The fare promotion is in line with the week-long celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27. “CEB once again solidifies its continuous support for the travel and tourism industry as it launches Juan Love (pronounced as ‘one love’) — a campaign that promotes a united appreciation for the beauty of the Philippines, as well as support for local businesses,” the airline said.

The airline earlier introduced flexible options for passengers, which included unlimited free rebookings, subject to fare differences if the new date of travel was beyond three months. Passengers with existing travel funds can opt to use them to book new flights during this sale period.

Bookings can be done through the CEB website and the airline’s mobile app.