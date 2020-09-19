RTA opens a new four-way footbridge in Dubai Marina. It stretches 75 metres and can handle about 8,000 people per hour in all directions Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday opened a unique four-directional pedestrian bridge considered as the first of its kind in the UAE.

Located at the intersection of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street with Al Gharbi Street at the entrance of Dubai Marina, the bridge has four escalators linking the four sides of the junction. It stretches 75 metres and can handle about 8,000 people per hour in all directions.

Busy junction

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of RTA’s Board of Executive Directors, said: “Constructing a footbridge of this magnitude at the Marina has been prompted by a host of considerations. The junction is used by as much as 2,300 people and 2,000 vehicles during peak hours in each direction. More than 1,000 people cross the junction to head to the JBR during weekends. Moreover, Dubai Tram crosses the intersection every six minutes. The area accommodates two tram stations and one bus stop, and there are no pedestrian crossings nearby.”

Unique design

He added: “The design of the bridge frontage is inspired by the urban nature of the area with a shape and colour that fit well with the pattern of surrounding buildings. The curved shape of the bridge emulates the coastal areas in great harmony with the neighbourhood. The bridge enables pedestrians to move freely between the four sides of the junction, thus avoiding any stop at light signals.”

Coming soon

The number of footbridges constructed in Dubai soared from 13 bridges in 2006 to 129 bridges today. RTA plans to build other 36 footbridges between 2021 and 2026, which will bring the total number of pedestrian bridges to 165 bridges.