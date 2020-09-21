Sharjah: Sharjah Police said on Monday that 21 vehicles were in a pile-up accident on Monday. The accident occurred on the Emirates Road from Sharjah towards Umm Al Quwain causing minor injuries to two people.
The accident occurred as a result of dense fog formation which causes low visibility in some areas, external roads and highways in the morning during these periods of the year. Weather reports for Monday also state that winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.