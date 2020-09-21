Stock Dubai skyline Burj Khalifa
Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies with high humidity at night.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy.

The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

Dubai is currently at 28 °C with hazy skies.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.