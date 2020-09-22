Dubai: Nol cards can now be topped up using the S’hail app, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.
Ahmed Mahboub, executive director of Smart Services at RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said: “Recharging nol cards service is already available on the RTA Dubai app and RTA’s website. Supporting S’hail app with nol top-up service, which has been launched of late, aims to broaden the range of services in the app that turns it into a comprehensive one-stop smart platform capable of improving customers’ mobility experience.”
See more
He also noted S’hail app has other services, including live traffic map, locating nearby landmarks, public bus movement tracker and a feedback link with RTA’s Twitter and Facebook accounts to get the latest news about RTA.
Since it wah launched in March 2017, the app has completed 2,608,592 journey plans aboard public transit means and clocked 625,404 downloads.
The app is intended to meet the mobility needs of public transport riders in Dubai as it combines all information about mobility options in Dubai, according to RTA.
Mahboub explained: “S’hail displays information about transport journeys, cost options and notifications of departures. It also displays the existing balance in nol and Salik accounts of the user along with traffic updates and the best routes to destinations.”
The app can also be used as a live chatroom for fielding general inquiries to the RTA, reporting complaints as well as reporting lost and found items.