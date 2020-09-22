Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic confirmed on Tuesday that there have been no changes to the emirate’s entry regulations.
“The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic confirms no changes made to procedures to enter and exit the emirate, and urges the public to rely on Abu Dhabi’s official sources of information,” the Committee announced via the Abu Dhabi Media Office. The announcement followed rumours on social media that the emirate is banning entry and exit for a few weeks.
Regulations confirmed
As it stands, entry to Abu Dhabi remains subject to a negative COVID-19 result, shown via a DPI or PCR test for which the result has been received in the 48 hours before entry. On the sixth day of consecutive stay in the emirate, a PCR test is mandatory, and those who fail to comply are liable to fines and legal proceedings.
These rules apply to all residents who leave the emirate, except for those who have volunteered in the COVID-19 vaccine trials.