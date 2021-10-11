Global Village this year has modified walkways and adjusted some of the paths to improve visitors' movement. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As Global Village gets set to open on October 26, visitors can expect a more comfortable experience at the mega park this year.

More seating areas have been introduced in select areas to improve guest comfort, even as walkways have been modified to avoid bottlenecks on busier days. A smooth flow of traffic will also be ensured between popular outlets and pavilions.

Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager – Guest Relations at Global Village, said: “We listen to our guests and improve the experience every season based both on guest feedback and data that we gather concerning guest flow or observation. It’s very important that we constantly question ourselves so we can continually surpass guest expectations. As part of this season’s infrastructure upgrades, we have introduced more seating areas, adjusted some of the paths to improve guest movement, improved our main stage experience and much more. We will continue to strive to make every visit as enjoyable and comfortable as possible, and satisfy our guests’ growing appetites for wonderful entertainment and family fun.”

Exciting experiences come alive in new ways with key developments in the vast outdoor space. The seating area around the Main Stage has been expanded to accommodate a greater number of guests, and enhancements are underway to improve the Audio Visual quality. The digital experience at the Main Stage will bring shows to a whole new level – enhancing the atmosphere of the many spectacles held at the venue.

The Kids’ Theatre Stage is also adding new screens with state-of-the-art Audio/Video setup, and a new seating area for children is being developed near the Carnaval for the little guests and their families.

The Kids Theatre Image Credit: Supplied

A new and iconic Instagram-able structure besides Arabian Square will be unveiled at the beginning of Season 26. This structure will be placed on a pedestrian roundabout which will both help traffic flow and provide more seating. A new corridor now connects Happiness Street with the newly named Fireworks Avenue. The avenue leading to Carnaval will also be home to a new fountain feature with increased seating capacity for guests wanting to enjoy the new street food offerings in this area.

The bridge that connects India and Africa pavilions will have a new theme this season inspired by Budapest’s famous ‘Margaret Bridge’ with a unique coffee shop overlooking the lake to give guests a chance to rest while enjoying wonderful views of the park and lake.

Celebration Walk, home to events throughout the season, is also getting an upgrade with fresh lighting and flooring. The highly-popular Fiesta Street will introduce more street food kiosks this season to the certain delight of the increasing number of “foodies” who frequent Global Village.