Abu Dhabi: There is no need to show a negative COVID-19 test result to access reopened public beaches and parks in Abu Dhabi, a tweet from Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Friday evening.
Earlier, it was announced that those entering beaches and public parks will have to to produce a COVID-negative result to enter the facilities.
Friday’s tweet stated: “Showing a negative COVID-19 test result is no longer required to access reopened public beaches and parks in Abu Dhabi.”
Everyone should continue to adhere to all precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of the community, including physical distancing and wearing masks, the tweet said.