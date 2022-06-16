Dubai: Kunal Naik’s congratulatory email got sorted into his junk folder and if it wasn’t for a phone call from an Emirates Draw representative, the newly wed would have never known he was among seven other winners who received Dh77,777 each from the socially responsible organisation.

“It’s hard to describe how happy I am that I won Dh77,777, especially since I tried a couple of times before but did not win anything,” Indian expat, 30, said after winning the draw this week.

Kunal Naik Kunal, who works in accounting, added: “Thank you to Emirates Draw for giving me this amazing opportunity, I want to use part of my winnings to help my parents since my father’s retiring this year and they’re moving back to India. I’m not sure what to with the remaining amount, but my wife’s encouraging me to use it for a long overdue holiday to the USA.”

Stunned

For Ashfaq Mir Rahman, it was several excited messages from his friends that tipped him off that he had won Dh77,777 with Emirates Draw. Stunned, he rushed to check whether the amazing news was true and once it was confirmed, the Indian expatriate was filled with joy at having his life transformed by the socially responsible organisation.

“My friends were watching the last draw and when they saw my name on the screen, they all immediately texted to congratulate me, which was a shock, especially since I’ve only won once since I started participating nine months ago when Emirates Draw officially launched.” The 45-year-old, who works in bank operations, shared that he plans to use his winnings to pay down his debts as well as donate a portion to charity.

Over 19,000 winners so far

Emirates Draw has distributed over Dh27 million in prize money to over 19,000 participants to date, including Dh695,338 to 394 winning participants in its latest draw round, where nearly 10% of all participants became instant winners by matching the first number from the right to receive Dh7. Along with the seven guaranteed raffle winners, who each received Dh77,777 in the draw portion, 1 participant matched 5 of 7 digits and won Dh77,777 in the raffle portion. Additionally, 3 participants matched 4 of 7 digits and won Dh7,777 and 29 participants matched 3 out of 7 digits to win Dh777 each. Finally, and 354 participants matched 2 out of 7 and each won Dh77.

Dh100 million prize up for grab