Dubai: Dubai government entities will implement a new work-from-home policy in Dubai government entities for female employees with children undertaking distance learning.
The implementation of the policy, effective from next week coinciding with the new school year, is under the directives of Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
As per the directives, all Dubai government entities will allow such female employees to work from home under certain conditions.
Female employees will be allowed to work from home provided their job can be done remotely and does not impact the operations of the government entity they are employed in. Mothers of children in Grade 9 and below including kindergarten are eligible to work from home.
Female employees are allowed to work from home based on an approved school schedule and only on the days the children are attending classes remotely.
Fathers working in the Government of Dubai who do not have caregivers to oversee their children’s distance learning will alos be given due consideration. They will also be allowed to work from home, enabling them to supervise their children during the school day.
Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), said that the directives of Sheikh Hamdan reflect the Government of Dubai’s approach of taking into consideration the social circumstances of employees. It also reflects His Highness’s keenness to ensure family stability and a happy and balanced life for Dubai Government employees.