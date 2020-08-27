Dubai: UAE nationals and residents can now apply for visas to Lithuania at the new Visa Application Centres jointly launched recently by the Embassy of Lithuania in the UAE and VFS Global, the visa outsourcing and technology services company.
Visa applicants can visit VFS offices at Wafi Mall in Dubai or The Mall World Trade Centre in Abu Dhabi.
“With the launch of the new centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, customers can submit their visa applications at the VFS Global centers without having to visit the Embassy of Lithuania. The centres will initially limit its services to accepting applications for Short term Schengen visa (C) — essential travel only — and Long term National visa (D) for study and employment purposes,” VFS Global announced on Thursday.
VFS Global added there will be platinum and premium lounge facilities as well as mobile biometric service to apply for a visa from a location of choice, be it home or office.
A dedicated website has been set-up for easy access of information as well as a dedicated contact centre. VFS Global added it offers doorstep delivery of passports and sends SMS notifications on application status. Customers can also do online tracking of their visa application.
Safety first
Safety protocols against COVID-19 will be strictly implemented at the visa centres, including social distancing and sanitation procedures. All customers will be subjected to body temperature checks at the entrance of the and anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, will not be permitted to enter. They will be requested to return once their health condition improves. all customers and VFS Global employees will also be required to wear a face mask and gloves.