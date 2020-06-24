Dubai: All bars and pubs will stop serving alcohol in Dubai as of Wednesday, June 24, until further notice, Gulf News has learnt.
Dubai’s bars and pubs received a notification from Dubai Police saying that no alcohol can be served until further notice.
“Kindly abide by the decision to close in order to avoid legal issues,” the notification said.
Meanwhile, Dubai Tourism referred Gulf News to the latest COVID-19 rules and information available on their website.
Licensed restaurants are still allowed to serve alcohol with meals.