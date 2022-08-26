Abu Dhabi: Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has signed a contract with Abu Dhabi Legacy (previously called Armed Forces Officers’ Club and Hotel) for supplying cheese products and labneh manufactured by people of determination, who were affiliated in rehabilitation workshops.
The contract was signed by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the organisation and Sheikha Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Legacy.
Al Humaidan stated that signing the contract with Abu Dhabi Legacy is a distinctive addition to support the organisation and the state’s approach to empowering people of determination in the economic field. It also promotes rehabilitating and investing their energies and capabilities, and promoting the dissemination of social awareness to alleviate their professional competence level by preparing rehabilitation programmes that develop their skills to meet labour market.
Cooperative projects
He added the idea behind this cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Legacy represents the cooperation between all government and private sectors through this type of projects and to exhibit the capabilities and skills of People of Determination before the community.
Al Kaabi said: “As we, in the Abu Dhabi legacy, tested the products produced by the people of determination and realised their high quality that goes in line with our vision, goals, Emirati identity, our pride in local products and our commitment to providing our guests with unique and unforgettable experiences that characterise Emirati hospitality.”