Need Philippine government services? OFW Serbisyo Caravan set to return to Dubai

The inspection has been conducted to help ensure the event runs smoothly and productively.

In a Facebook post, the Filipino Social Club (Filsoc) has shared updates on preparations for the upcoming event, including an ocular inspection attended by Filsoc president Ericson Reyes, Migrant Workers Office Dubai (MWO Dubai) labour attache attorney John Rio Bautista, Philippine Consulate consul Paola Belle Ebora, and officials from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE will soon have another opportunity to access Philippine government services locally, with preparations underway for the return of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai.

The services available at the upcoming edition have yet to be confirmed.

The caravan brings participating Philippine government agencies together at one location, helping overseas Filipinos access selected services without having to travel back home for those transactions.

Previous editions have offered a range of services to OFWs, including passport renewals, notarial services, civil registration, reports of marriage, and certificates of legal capacity to contract marriage. Assistance related to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), national ID, and overseas voter registration have also been available.

The upcoming event follows the first three legs of the caravan, held in August and November last year and January this year.

Notably, the third leg has featured the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which processed driver's licence renewals and record revisions for Filipino citizens residing or working in the UAE.

These offerings aim to connect OFWs with government programmes and other resources that may benefit them and their families.

Beyond documentation, previous editions have also featured business and financial literacy sessions, franchising opportunities, banking services, and health insurance registration and data updates.

Once registration details are released, attendees should check the requirements for their intended transactions before the event to help make the most of the services on offer.

OFWs have been advised to follow updates from official sources for announcements on the event schedule, participating agencies, and available services.

Previous editions have required online pre-registration. However, organisers have not yet confirmed the registration process for the upcoming event.

The date, time, and venue of the next OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai have not yet been announced.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.