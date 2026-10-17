Trump waives Russia sanctions as Saudi coalition targets Houthi weapons smuggling
Dubai: US President Donald Trump has waived new Russia sanctions as Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles and drones and steps up strikes against Yemen's Houthis.
The coalition has also released footage of alleged weapons-smuggling operations, while Iran denies involvement in attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Here are seven key developments UAE residents need to know this Saturday, October 17.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday waiving sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia that were due to take effect under legislation he signed last month.
The measures included tariffs of up to 100 per cent targeting major purchasers of Russian oil and gas.
Trump said the waiver was in the United States' national interest.
The decision follows his recent agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow Russian diesel supplies into global markets as governments try to ease fuel prices.
The waiver applies to measures under the new legislation. Existing US sanctions against Russia remain in place.
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile heading towards Yanbu, a major Red Sea port and energy hub.
It also reported intercepting two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three drones over Saudi Arabia’s southern and Riyadh regions.
The coalition did not report whether the interceptions caused injuries or damage.
Saudi Civil Defence separately lifted an earlier danger alert in Khamis Mushait.
The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has warned of possible airport attacks, airspace closures and flight disruptions.
According to the advisory cited in the live coverage, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was suspended through October 17, while Jeddah and Dammam were experiencing some delays and cancellations.
Passengers should check directly with airlines and airports for the latest operational information.
The Saudi-led coalition has released footage showing strikes on what it described as Houthi weapons-smuggling operations along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the footage shows operations targeting alleged maritime weapons transfers into Al Hudaydah governorate.
The coalition said the targets formed part of a network used to bring weapons into Houthi-controlled areas.
In a separate announcement on Saturday, the coalition said it had destroyed two ballistic missile launchers in Saada governorate, a Houthi stronghold in northwestern Yemen.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki announced the destruction of the launchers as Saudi Arabia continued to face missile and drone threats.
The coalition’s account of the weapons-smuggling operations and the destruction of the launchers has not been independently verified.
Two missiles landed near the airport in Aden, the interim capital of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, police sources said.
The Houthis claimed responsibility, saying they had targeted a Saudi command centre.
The intended target has not been independently confirmed.
The attack comes amid renewed fighting between the Houthis and forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
Trump has urged Saudi Arabia to accept Israeli assistance in countering Yemen’s Houthis.
Asked whether Riyadh should accept Israel’s offer of help, Trump replied: “Yeah, I do, sure. Israel has been very helpful to Saudi Arabia.”
He also suggested that normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel could return to the diplomatic agenda.
Trump said such an agreement could happen “maybe more than ever”.
Saudi Arabia has not confirmed accepting Israeli military assistance.
Iran has rejected Saudi accusations that Tehran was involved in Houthi attacks on the kingdom.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran had played no role in the operations.
Tehran also reiterated its offer to mediate between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.
The denial comes as Saudi Arabia faces continued missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed group.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) says more than 50,000 American military personnel are deployed across the Middle East.
The command also reported that 400 commercial vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the previous week.
In an assessment of Iran’s economy, CENTCOM claimed Tehran could not access approximately $25 billion in oil export revenues and that the US had frozen about $350 million in cryptocurrency.
The command also claimed that financial difficulties were affecting Iran’s ability to pay military personnel, replace destroyed equipment and support allied armed groups.
Independent verification of the financial figures and assessments has not been made.
Saudi Arabia’s security situation remains in focus following the latest missile and drone interceptions and coalition strikes in Yemen.
Travellers flying through Saudi airports should check airline schedules and airport advisories before departure.
The Strait of Hormuz remains another area to watch, with US military operations and restrictions continuing to affect maritime traffic.
Energy markets will also be watching the impact of Trump’s decision to waive new Russia sanctions and allow additional Russian diesel supplies.