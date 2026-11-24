Warning: JMIC warned that further attacks on tankers using the Omani side of the strait were highly likely under current conditions. It said additional attacks near Oman were highly likely within the following 24-48 hours.

Pattern of attacks: JMIC recorded seven tanker attacks in the strait between Nov. 16 and 21. Attacks on commercial vessels are "at their highest level" since the Iran war began in February 2026.

Where: The Torkel was hit on its stern about 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, and caught fire. Less than an hour later, the Arina was hit in its engine room 17 nautical miles east of Khasab. A third tanker, not officially identified, was struck eight nautical miles north of Khasab.

Casualties: The earlier attacks left two seafarers missing and 13 injured, per maritime security firm Kelly's assessment.