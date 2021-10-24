Sharjah: Women who are elderly or are physically challenged can now use floating wheelchairs at the Sharjah Ladies Club.
Called the ‘Beach Floating Wheelchair’, the service is a first of its kind for Sharjah, enabling easy beach access and a safe swimming experience for those using it.
According to Shaikha Al Suwaidi , Director of the Strategic Planning office, “The beach floating wheelchair meets the international standards of safety requirements with high-quality specifications, as it provides a smooth transition into the beach. It is designed with special standards that provide a balanced experience, focusing on offering a comfortable seating position both on land and in the water.”
The club’s beach has also been fitted with special ramps to ease movement to the beach. To maintain the safety of the targeted group, the service includes all necessary precautions needed, while caretakers are required to be present at all times.
Director-General Khawla Al Serkal said: “Our unwavering position as a safe environment for our members underpins all the work that we do at Sharjah Ladies Club. By creating an environment that encourages diversity and inclusion, we hope to offer the elderly and women with disabilities the support they need at all our facilities.”
Supporting the campaign are entities such as Al Hamriya Municipality, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Dubai Community Development, Mothers of People of Determination Association “Hemmah”, the Sharjah Age-Friendly City and the Sharjah Social Services Department.
The floating wheelchairs will be available as a complimentary service with prior reservation at any time for the elderly and people with disabilities. It is required to have a caregiver with the visitor at all times to prevent any unforeseen risks.