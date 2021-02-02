A Lebanese expat in Dubai has become the third millionaire after winning the second-tier prize of Dh1M in the weekly digital draw ‘Mahzooz’. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Lebanese expat who lives in Dubai has become the third millionaire after winning the second-tier prize of Dh1M in the weekly digital draw ‘Mahzooz’.

Abu Ali got five of the winning six combinations 6-11-13-31-34-37 during the 10th draw held on January 30. A mathematics graduate who has living in the UAE for a long time, Abu Ali said he will use the winnings to secure his children’s future and donate a portion of the prize to charity.

Phone beeped

The draw is held live every Saturday at 9pm. At the time of the draw Abu Ali said he was watching a movie on Netflix when his phone beeped and a message appeared: ‘You won!”

He said: “I received a similar two-word notification before and I said maybe I won another Dh35. But then I figured there was no harm in checking. So, when I checked my Winnings Balance and saw the seven digits, I thought to myself: ‘Am I reading this correctly?’ The feeling at that moment was hard to describe, but after it sank in, I felt very blessed.”

Always grateful

Abu Ali first came across Mahzooz through social media and began playing in November. He said: “Despite winning a life-changing sum, I am strong believer in never taking things for granted and vowed to continue taking everyday life the same way as before last Saturday’s draw.

“For sure, we already know that some part of this will go to a charity. When feeling grateful, you always want to share your good fortune with others. We also know that we want to use it for our kids. We’re not exactly sure how just yet, but we know that this is for them and not us,” he said.