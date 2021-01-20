Dubai: Two Indians have won the million dollar jackpot at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Draw held on Wednesday, January 20.
The two Indians are Amit S, 46, from Bengaluru in the state of Karnataka and Varun Boosnur, 34, based in Seattle, California.
Amit took home a million dollars after his lucky winning ticket number 0518 was picked up at the draw in Series 348. He purchased the ticket online on December 18 2020. Bosnoor’s winning ticket number 1720 was picked up from the millionaire series draw 349 which he bought online on New Year’s day.
Other winners
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one car and two motorbikes.
Dubai resident, Zaya Sheikh, a three-year-old American won a Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4M (Selenite Grey) car, with ticket number 1109 in Finest Surprise Series 1766, which he purchased on January 8.
Abu Dhabi resident Nizar Nisu, 33, Indian won a BMW F 750GS (Black/Yellow) motorbike, with ticket number 0823 in Finest Surprise Series 439, which he purchased online on January 7.
Pakistani expat Zaheer Abbas, 36, based in Dubai, won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Nero Opaca) motorbike, with ticket number 0554 in Finest Surprise Series 440, which he purchased online on January 15.
More details to follow.