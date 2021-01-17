Dubai: EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, saw five winners take home Dh200,000 each in Saturday night’s live draw. The lucky second prize winners matched five out of six numbers.
Additionally, 195 winners took home Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 2,888 participants. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,296,080. The winning numbers were 12, 16, 17, 22, 28 and 39.
The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw this coming Saturday.
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in the Mahzooz weekly draw by registering via mahzooz.ae and purchasing Al Emarat bottles of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.
The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday January 23 at 9:00pm UAE time.