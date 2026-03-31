UAE air defence operations contain threats; minimal disruption reported
Dubai: The UAE successfully intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones on Tuesday, March 31, as regional tensions continued.
A Kuwaiti tanker, Al Salmi, was attacked by an Iranian drone off the Dubai coast, prompting swift action by UAE authorities to secure the vessel and surrounding waters.
In Al Badaa, Dubai, a fire broke out in an abandoned house due to debris from an air defence interception, leaving four people with minor injuries. Authorities also confirmed a separate debris incident in southern Dubai from a successful interception, which caused property damage and minor injuries to four Asian nationals.
Meanwhile, Sharjah authorities managed a drone incident targeting the Thuraya Telecommunications Company building; no injuries were reported, and response teams ensured the situation was under control.
Authorities reported minimal disruption to the public, with all safety protocols activated to contain the situation.
Here’s a look at what happened today, timeline of events
12:10 am – The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed that Al Salmi, a fully laden VLCC tanker, was attacked in waters off Dubai. The incident caused damage to the hull and a fire onboard. All 24 crew members were reported safe.
12:13 am – Sharjah authorities responded to a drone incident targeting the Thuraya Telecommunications Company building. The drone, reportedly originating from Iran, caused no injuries, and officials confirmed that response teams were managing the situation.
2:46 am – Dubai authorities responded to a fire in an abandoned house in Al Badaa caused by debris from an air defence interception. Four individuals in the vicinity sustained minor injuries.
3:24 am – UAE authorities confirmed their response to a drone incident affecting the Kuwaiti tanker at Anchorage “E.” No injuries were reported. Maritime firefighting teams worked to bring the fire under control following established procedures.
3:46 am – Firefighting operations continued aboard Al Salmi, ensuring the safety of all 24 crew members.
4:13 am – Dubai authorities continued their response, providing updates on containment measures and ongoing assessments.
5:36 am– The fire on the Kuwaiti oil tanker was successfully extinguished. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and ensure safety measures remain in place.
9:04 am – Dubai authorities confirmed that the Kuwaiti tanker incident was fully contained. There was no oil leakage and no injuries reported.
12:08 pm – Authorities in Dubai confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations. Officials urged residents to rely on verified sources for updates.
12:54 pm: Authorities confirmed a debris incident in southern Dubai from a successful interception, causing property damage and minor injuries to four Asian nationals.
Authorities continue to monitor UAE waters and airspace closely, prioritising the safety of residents, maritime traffic, and infrastructure.
Following recent air defence interceptions, Dubai Police have issued a safety reminder to residents. Authorities urged the public not to approach, touch, or photograph any debris or objects that have fallen, and to allow trained teams to assess the scene.
Even items that appear harmless can pose serious safety risks. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, follow official instructions, and report any suspicious objects to the authorities. The advisory was also sent via SMS and social media concluding with the police signature message: “Your security is our happiness.”