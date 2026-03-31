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Debris hits several homes in Dubai, four Asian nationals injured

Dubai authorities respond to debris incident after air defence interceptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai sounds caused by air defence interceptions, authorities say
Dubai sounds caused by air defence interceptions, authorities say
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Dubai: Authorities in Dubai confirmed they are responding to an incident in southern Dubai caused by debris from a successful air defence interception.

The debris fell on residential houses, resulting in property damage and minor injuries to four Asian nationals.

Earlier, officials confirmed that the loud sounds heard across parts of the city were linked to the same air defence operations.

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The explosions were part of routine defensive measures to neutralise incoming threats, and there is no immediate danger to residents, the Dubai Media Office said.

Authorities urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information. Residents are advised to avoid debris and follow instructions from response teams.

UAE authorities responded to multiple incidents today. A Kuwaiti tanker, Al Salmi, was attacked by an Iranian drone off the Dubai coast, prompting swift action to secure the vessel and surrounding waters.

In Al Badaa, Dubai, a fire broke out in an abandoned house caused by debris from an air defence interception, leaving four people with minor injuries. Separately, debris also fell on several residential homes in southern Dubai, resulting in property damage and minor injuries to four Asian nationals.

Meanwhile, Sharjah authorities managed a drone incident targeting the Thuraya Telecommunications Company building. No injuries were reported, and response teams ensured the situation was under control.

Officials emphasised that the explosions and debris were part of routine defensive measures to neutralise incoming threats. Residents are urged to stay vigilant, avoid debris, and follow official sources for updates.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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