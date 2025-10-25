Khorfakkan Corniche Street will be unavailable for a while
Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has announced a temporary road closure along Khorfakkan Corniche Street to facilitate the Oceanic Khorfakkan Triathlon Race.
The closure will be in effect on Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 6am to 9am, and will cover the stretch from the Oceanic Hotel to the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, including the Ring road. The area is Just a 90-minute drive from Dubai.
Sharjah Police urged motorists to plan their routes accordingly and cooperate with traffic officers to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth flow of traffic during the event.
The Oceanic Multisport Series Triathlon 2025/2026 will start with a swim in the calm waters of the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. Participants will then head out on a bike ride through the city, and then transition to the run on the new jogging track of the Khorfakkan Corniche, says the website https://www.premieronline.com.
Participants will get a certificate, medal, refreshments, breakfast, a T-shirt and a swimming cap.
Check In for registration opens at 4.45am and the event is expected to go on until 11.30am.
How will you compare to the others in the triathlon? We can't wait to find out!
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox