Dubai: Dubai’s Museum of the Future is opening its doors to the world later today in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside government officials and the media.
Nine years in the making, the Museum of the Future is being billed as “the most beautiful building on earth”. The 77m-tall architectural marvel, which tells the narrative of the future through a series of interactive exhibitions, invites people to experience the technologies and trends that will shape the future of humanity.
Read more
- Watch: Real-life ‘Iron Man’ flies over Dubai, hands out tickets for Museum of the Future
- Watch: Dubai’s Museum of the Future opens up to receive ‘spacecraft’
- Why garden of Dubai’s upcoming Museum of the Future is a wonder in its own right
- Revealed: How Dubai’s architecturally-unique Museum of the Future was built
- How the Museum of the Future in Dubai reimagines the future
Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the pillar-less structure also represents a novel global intellectual centre. It’s a “living laboratory” designed to foster a spirit of collaborative innovation among the Arab world’s leading scientists to inspire new out-of-the-box solutions to tomorrow’s greatest challenges and spur a new era of scientific discovery in the region and beyond.
Opening day sessions
Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Museum of the Future, said: “The Museum of the Future has been designed to help generate new solutions for the future challenges. The museum’s exhibitions will fuel the passion of present and future generations, and spark their intellectual curiosity for science, technology and the knowledge that will help humanity to thrive and prosper in the decades ahead.”
He added: “The museum will create a global platform for pioneers, innovators and critical thinkers to exchange ideas, concepts and visions to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development and shape a fair future that works for everyone.”
Al Gergawi announced that the Museum of the Future will host a series of international conversations and talks immediately after its inauguration.