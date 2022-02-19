Dubai: The Museum of the Future, dubbed as the “most beautiful building of Earth”, has given a glimpse why it is the face of future. A flying object, which looks like a spacecraft, has apparently landed on it - not on top but inside it - as shown in a 30-second video shared by Government of Dubai Media Office on Friday.
Coming from Sheikh Zayed Road, the airborne craft approaches the futuristic building and the building opens its façade - the scene typical of a science fiction movie – and the object descends to make a successful landing.
Netizens have shared their own versions of the viral clip on social media.
Opening on 22-2-22
The futuristic museum is ready to open its doors to the world on February 22. The Museum of the Future employs the latest technologies of virtual and augmented reality, data analysis, artificial intelligence and human-machine interaction.
Answering many questions related to the future of humanity and life on planet Earth as well as outer space, the museum will bring visitors to five different exhibitions that explore the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness, and spirituality.
The Museum of the Future will also serve as an incubator and accelerator for fostering Arab and global talent.