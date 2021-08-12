Dubai: On International Youth Day, top UAE leaders conveyed their wishes to the youth of the country and inspired them with their vision of a greater future for the country in today’s youth.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to Twitter to wish the youth and convey their vision for the future of the youth in the country.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed posted: “On the International Youth Day, we are proud of our children, and we trust the youth’s ability to give, innovate, overcome challenges, and continue our path towards a more advanced and brighter future for future generations.”
He said the country’s proud history was “shaped by our people, and it is today’s youth that will shape our world tomorrow.”
“On International Youth Day let us celebrate their potential, empower them to succeed, and trust them to create a brighter future for all,” he added.
Addressing the youth of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The future is in your hands.”
“Out country trusts in you..and the UAE will remain the incubator of your dreams and ambitions..and the greatest platform for unleashing your capabilities,” he added.
Endorsed by the United Nation’s General Assembly, International Youth Day is commemorated every year on August 12. The day encourages youth around the world to organise activities to raise awareness about the situation of youth in their country.