Abu Dhabi/Sharjah: All passengers departing from Abu Dhabi airport on Air India Express flights must possess negative COVID-19 PCR test reports. The test should have been conducted within 96 hours of departure, the Indian budget airline told passengers in a tweet on Tuesday.
This rule is applicable from August 21, it said.
In an earlier tweet this morning, it said all passengers departing from Sharjah Airport must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test report with a validity of not more than 48 hours from the time of departure.
“As per the directives from UAE MOH (Ministry of Health and Prevention), this guideline will be in force with immediate effect,” it noted