Dubai: At the grand inaugural ceremony of the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a video message inviting the world to India.

Conveying his greetings to the leaders of the UAE, Modi expressed his congratulations to the UAE for organising the world’s biggest fair in a splendid way.

He said Expo will go a long way in further building the historic relations between the UAE and India. “This Expo is also a testimony to the resilience of mankind against a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Modi said.

Modi said the theme of India Pavilion is openness, opportunity and growth. Saying that India is now open, he invited people to visit and invest in India.

Land of opportunities

“India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia, there is opportunity to discover, to partner and progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities,” Modi said.

“India offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story,” he added.

The diversity of India is reflected in our pavilion, Modi said, adding that it will showcase the best of India in multiple areas and investment opportunities in multiple sectors.

Visit India

“When India celebrates 75th year of Independence, we invite everyone to visit the India Pavilion and capitalise on the opportunities in the resurgent, new India,” he added.

Earlier, the pavilion opened its doors to hundreds of enthusiastic expats and tourists who were thrilled to watch the cultural extravaganza held as part of the opening ceremony and the exhibitions inside the pavilion.

Inauguration

Piyush Goyal, Indian Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, inaugurated the pavilion in the presence of UAE Ambassador to India Dr Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Banna, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor and Consul-General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who later spoke at the inaugural ceremony held at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater, said the pavilion itself and the grand participation of India are testament of the close ties between the two countries.

Appreciating the contributions of the large Indian expat population and the big Indian business community here, the minister said he looked forward to their successful participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Goyal said the recent initiative of the UAE led by Dr Thani to hold negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries was expected to benefit and bolster the economies of both the countries.

Window to India's journey

He said the India Pavilion is “a window to India’s journey, the past present and the future”. “It shows an India on the move, it describes a new India rejuvenated reinvented and revitalised which can convert any adversity into an opportunity,” he added.

Goyal cited the example of India’s capacity in various fields from launching the first cost-effective space mission to the first DNA-based vaccines. “We assisted the world with medicines and vaccines and showed that India cares for the world.”

He expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for taking care of Indian citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. As both the counties mark milestone years of their formation, both are looking forward to working together for the success of the Expo and beyond, he added.

“This Expo will help deepen the ties of different countries across the world and with India ... Here, you stand to profit and enjoy all the glorious offerings India provides.”

Former Indian ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri, and former consul-general of India in Dubai, Vipul, Joint Secretary, Gulf Division, at Indian Ministry of External Affairs, were also present on the occasion along with global industrial leaders from India, prominent members of the Indian business community and leaders of the Indian community associations in the UAE.