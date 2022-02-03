Dubai: Leena Jalal, an Indian expatriate living in Abu Dhabi, is the latest Big Ticket winner.
Jalal, who hails from Trichur in Kerala, won a whopping Dh22 million in the draw held today in Abu Dhabi. Jalal won the mega draw after her ticket number 144387 was picked in the ‘Terrific 22 million series 236’.
The human resources professional who works in Abu Dhabi told Gulf News she would be sharing the ticket with ten other people. “I am speechless. I don’t know what to say. I am happy and grateful,” Jalal said.
Jalal said she was yet to inform her parents about her win. “I will tell them tomorrow. I will definitely do some charity with the money. But I am yet to decide on what to do in terms of investments. It is too soon for me to decide. The news is still sinking in,” she said.
Other winners
It was a lucky evening for another Indian expatriate from UAE. Suraif Suru won Dh1 million — thanks to his ticket number 327631, picked in the series 236.
Suraif hails from Kerala’s Mallapuram district and he will be sharing the prize money with 29 others. Suraif’s winning share amounts to Dh100,000 and he said a portion of the prize money will go towards helping some of his poor friends.
Suraif, who works as an engineer in Ras Al Khaimah, has a daughter. “I will give some money to my parents. I want to save the rest for my wife and daughter to secure our future.”
The top-five cash prizes, including the mega Dh22 million, went to Indians.