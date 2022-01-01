Lucky Big Ticket draw winner Veqar Jafri Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indian expatriate Veqar Jafri, living in Saudi Arabia, has beocme the first winner of the Big Ticket lucky draw in the New Year.

He emerged the lucky winner in the weekly electronic draw that was held today.

Jafri had the perfect start to the new year when he received the lifechanging call from Big Ticket host Bouchra to inform him he was a millionaire with the Big Ticket.

Jafri had an intuition that December was going to be his month.

He first purchased Big Tickets during the first week of December with one eye on the electronic weekly millionaire draw and the other on the grand prize of Dh25 million to be drawn on January 3. When he didn’t win the weekly draw, he decided to try his luck again and purchased two tickets again on December 24. This time he ended up winning Dh1 million via the electronic draw today.

An ecstatic Jafri said: “Big Ticket has changed many lives throughout the years and today [Saturday] it has changed mine. The best part about Big Ticket is they are so transparent. They change the lives of the winners and everyone associated with them."

All four December weekly draw winners will also stand a chance of winning the whopping Dh25 million prize during the January 3 Big Ticket live draw.

New prizes