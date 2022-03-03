Dubai: An Indian expatriate living in Dubai has won Dh12 million in the latest Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi.
Ticket number 192202 turns lucky for Mohammed Sameer Alan
Dubai: An Indian expatriate living in Dubai has won Dh12 million in the latest Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi.
Mohammed Sameer Alan, holding ticket number 192202, has walked away with the mega prize in the draw held today.
Details to follow.