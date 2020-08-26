Winner of the Dubai Duty Free US$1 million draw, Nitesh Sughnani, with his family. Image Credit:

Dubai: Indian expat working in The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) is the latest winner at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Draw held on Wednesday, August 26.

The draw was held at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, August 26.

Nitesh Sughnani, 35 is director of higher education at the KHDA. A resident of Dubai for 30 years, Sughnani became the latest winner after his winning ticket number 2321 was picked from the Millennium Millionaire Series 337 which he purchased online on August 13.

Sughnani, father of one and a regular participant at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) promotion for 15 years now is over the moon with his win. He has previously won a BMW 750Li in March 2011 at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion. His father too has taken home a Finest Surprise luxury car in 1995 when he won a BMW850 CiA.

Golden opportunity

“I always believed that I will win again one day. I have two mantras when it comes to this kind of promotion, if you’re not in a draw you cannot win, and I always feel happy when I read that someone has won. Where in the world can you find this kind of opportunity? Only in Dubai and in Dubai Duty Free!,” he said.

Sughnani is the 167th Indian national to win US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, two other winners were announced in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion to win a luxury motorbike each.

Kamoliddin Tulyaganov, a 39 year old Uzbekistan national based in Dubai won Indian luxury car called Indian Chief Darkhorse with ticket number 0703 in Finest Surprise Series 418 which he purchased online on August 4.

A resident of Dubai for seven years now, Tulyaganov works as a sales manager for a general trading company and was delighted that one of the 10 tickets

Bike winner

Another Dubai resident, Joby John, 36, from India won a BMW F900XR (Galvanic Gold Metallic) with ticket number 0596 in Finest Surprise Series 419, which he purchased online on August 12.

John, who works in sales for Emperesse Bullion LLC, has been participating in the DDF promotion for a year and half now and was surprised that he won a motorbike two weeks after obtaining his motorbike driving license.