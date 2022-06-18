Dubai: The Consulate General of India (CGI) Dubai will organise a Passport Seva (service) Camp at 12 BLS International Service Ltd Centres in Dubai and Northern Emirates from 9am to 6pm on June 26.
“Considering the request from Indian diaspora, this Passport Seva Camp is organised to cater to the demand for passport and its related services,” the Indian Consulate said in a press release on Friday.
Only on appointment
Applicants can submit their online application at any of the 12 BLS centres with required supporting documents on appointment basis only. Applicants are requested to book the appointment with BLS website before submitting their applications for passport and its related services.
Walk-ins
The Indian mission said the following cases with documentary proofs will be accepted as walk-ins: ‘Tatkal’ cases; emergency cases (medical treatment, death); new-born child; senior citizens, emergency certificates, out passes. For any queries, please contact: Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra Toll free number: 80046342 or email to passport.dubai@mea.gov.in; vcppt.dubai@mea.gov.in
Deira City Centre Shop No 13, Ground Floor, Zeenah Building, Same building of Budget Rent a Car, Opposite to Deira City Center P3 Parking, Deira, Dubai.
Premium Lounge Centre, 507, Habib Bank AG Zurich Al Jawarah Building, Bank Street (next to ADCB Bank, Bur Dubai).
Sharjah HSBC Centre, Office No 11, Mezzanine Floor, Abdul Aziz Majid Building, King Faisal Street, Same Building of HSBC Bank, Sharjah.
Indian Association Sharjah (near Mega Mall roundabout), Al Manakh area, KMCC Centre, 201, 2nd floor, Choithrams Dubai Tower, Baniyas Square, Deira, Dubai.
Shop No: 14 — Al Abdul Lathif Al Zarooni Building (same building of DIB Bank) King Faizal Road, Umm Al Quwain.
Behind Specialist Medical Centre, IT Computer Cross, near Sengar building material trading, Dahan Road, Ras Al Khaimah.
Indian Relief Committee, next to Indian School RAK, Behind RAK Immigration Muntazar Road, Nakheel, Ras Al Khaimah.
Indian Association Ajman, Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road, Al Jurf Industrial area 3, Ajman.
Indian Social Club Fujairah, Al Fazil Road, Opp. Hilton Hotel, Fazeel, Fujairah.
Indian Social Club Khor Fakkan, behind Indian School, Kabba, Khor Fakkan.