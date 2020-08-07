The site of the crash Image Credit: Twitter/ANI

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has set up 24x7 helpline to provide information related to the Dubai- Kerala crash that saw two dead and many injured.

“Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway.We pray for well-being of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575,” the consulate tweeted.

In Sharjah, Air India express has set up a helpline as well. The number is: 00971 6 5970303.

Consul General of India in Dubai Dr. Aman Puri told Gulf News that the flight carried 128 male passengers, 46 female passengers and 10 infants.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of who have been injured. We are trying to assess the current situation about passengers and the pilots and the numbers of those who are injured in this tragic incident. We can confirm that the flight took off at 1:45pm and it had 128 male passengers, 46 female passengers and 10 infants.”

“We are very sorry about the accident involving our citizens flying home on a repatriation flight. We are also sorry that this is the second tragedy in Kerala today,” he said, referring to the landslide in Idukki.

Puri said all the four helplines of the consulate will be available 24 hours to answer any queries and provide information to the family members of the passengers.

“We have been informed that the Airport Authority of India are providing all the assistance to the passengers. Relevant authorities will be releasing more information from India.”