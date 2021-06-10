Sharjah: A ten-year-old Indian student died on Wednesday, 15 days after a road accident in Sharjah.
The victim, Abdullah Zamir Kazi, was a grade five student of India International School (IIS) in Sharjah.
In a statement to Gulf News, the school said that the student succumbed to the injuries that he had sustained after the accident that took place on May 24.
Hailing from Mumbai in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Abdullah had met with the accident while he was going to stationery shop near his apartment in Sharjah, according to the school. He was under treatment in University Hospital Sharjah.
“We express our deepest condolences to the family of our departed student. We share their pain and pray to the almighty for giving them strength and patience,” P.A. Ibrahim Haji, chairman of PACE Education group that runs the school stated.
The school posted a condolence message on social media also. Principal Dr. Manju Reji and Abdullah’s teachers visited his parents and offered condolences to the family. Abdullah is the second among three children of Indian expat Kazi Zamir Abdul and his siblings study in the same school.